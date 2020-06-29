2300 Gladstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home with a lot of updates in great location by shopping and schools and Freeways. Home offers large living room upon entering with combined formal Dining Room. Plus 2nd Family Room open to Kitchen Home has new hardwood floors thru out. Freshly painted. New Kitchen cabinets, New Granite counters. New Master bath Tub and Dual vanity. New ceramic tile. Second bath also has been redone with new vanity and ceramic tile. New Ceiling Fans. New Fence. New Plantation Shutters on some windows. Good sized Yard with Brick walkways. This house would make a wonderful home, make it yours.