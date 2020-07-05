All apartments in Arlington
2300 Bamboo Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2300 Bamboo Drive

2300 Bamboo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Bamboo Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Fabulous updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of the metroplex. Largest floorplan in complex, this freshly painted condo features wood laminate floors, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer and dryer come with this condo. Bathrooms have updated vanities and light fixtures. Complex amenities include 2 pools, 2 hot tubs, workout facility, dry sauna, tennis court, and a park. Conveniently located with easy access to highways, entertainment, restaurants, shopping, AT& T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Texas Live, Six Flags, and Hurricane Harbor! Absolutely NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Bamboo Drive have any available units?
2300 Bamboo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Bamboo Drive have?
Some of 2300 Bamboo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Bamboo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Bamboo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Bamboo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Bamboo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2300 Bamboo Drive offer parking?
No, 2300 Bamboo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Bamboo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 Bamboo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Bamboo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Bamboo Drive has a pool.
Does 2300 Bamboo Drive have accessible units?
No, 2300 Bamboo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Bamboo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Bamboo Drive has units with dishwashers.

