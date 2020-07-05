2300 Bamboo Drive

Amenities

Fabulous updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of the metroplex. Largest floorplan in complex, this freshly painted condo features wood laminate floors, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer and dryer come with this condo. Bathrooms have updated vanities and light fixtures. Complex amenities include 2 pools, 2 hot tubs, workout facility, dry sauna, tennis court, and a park. Conveniently located with easy access to highways, entertainment, restaurants, shopping, AT& T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Texas Live, Six Flags, and Hurricane Harbor! Absolutely NO PETS