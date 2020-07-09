All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:05 AM

2215 Bainwood Trail

2215 Bainwood Trail
Location

2215 Bainwood Trail, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated home w lots of improvements including energy efficient windows & wood tile floors thru main areas. Kitchen has tile floors, countertops & backsplash, cooktop, vent, double oven, portable island & lots of drawers for wonderful storage. Great living space w wd burning, brick fireplace. Charming vanity w a granite-topped cabinet is found in the guest bath. Enjoy the serene master w vaulted ceilings & ensuite bath 2-person jetted tub w a separate shower & walk in closet. Skylight provides natural light. Quiet evenings will be enjoyed under covered patio with cozy tranquil back yard. Good storage. Near shopping, schools, & California Ln Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Bainwood Trail have any available units?
2215 Bainwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Bainwood Trail have?
Some of 2215 Bainwood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Bainwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Bainwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Bainwood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Bainwood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Bainwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Bainwood Trail offers parking.
Does 2215 Bainwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Bainwood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Bainwood Trail have a pool?
No, 2215 Bainwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Bainwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 2215 Bainwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Bainwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Bainwood Trail has units with dishwashers.

