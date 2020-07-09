2215 Bainwood Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated home w lots of improvements including energy efficient windows & wood tile floors thru main areas. Kitchen has tile floors, countertops & backsplash, cooktop, vent, double oven, portable island & lots of drawers for wonderful storage. Great living space w wd burning, brick fireplace. Charming vanity w a granite-topped cabinet is found in the guest bath. Enjoy the serene master w vaulted ceilings & ensuite bath 2-person jetted tub w a separate shower & walk in closet. Skylight provides natural light. Quiet evenings will be enjoyed under covered patio with cozy tranquil back yard. Good storage. Near shopping, schools, & California Ln Park.