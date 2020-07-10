2211 Arbor Chase Circle

Amenities

Beautiful, well-maintained home in a fantastic LOCATION, convenient to I-30, 360, and Arlington's entertainment district. Enter to wood floors, elegant arches and sunny windows. Bedrooms are split for privacy, with the over-sized master quietly located at the rear of the home. Kitchen is complete with granite counter-tops, electric range-oven and SS refrigerator. All kitchen appliances are like new; purchased in the last 2-4 years. Utility room includes washer and dryer. Step out the back door to enjoy the large deck with pergola and extended entertainment area with recessed concrete pavers. Come see!