All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2211 Arbor Chase Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2211 Arbor Chase Circle
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:33 AM

2211 Arbor Chase Circle

2211 Arbor Chase Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2211 Arbor Chase Circle, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, well-maintained home in a fantastic LOCATION, convenient to I-30, 360, and Arlington's entertainment district. Enter to wood floors, elegant arches and sunny windows. Bedrooms are split for privacy, with the over-sized master quietly located at the rear of the home. Kitchen is complete with granite counter-tops, electric range-oven and SS refrigerator. All kitchen appliances are like new; purchased in the last 2-4 years. Utility room includes washer and dryer. Step out the back door to enjoy the large deck with pergola and extended entertainment area with recessed concrete pavers. Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Arbor Chase Circle have any available units?
2211 Arbor Chase Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Arbor Chase Circle have?
Some of 2211 Arbor Chase Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Arbor Chase Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Arbor Chase Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Arbor Chase Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Arbor Chase Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2211 Arbor Chase Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Arbor Chase Circle offers parking.
Does 2211 Arbor Chase Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 Arbor Chase Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Arbor Chase Circle have a pool?
No, 2211 Arbor Chase Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Arbor Chase Circle have accessible units?
No, 2211 Arbor Chase Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Arbor Chase Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Arbor Chase Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center