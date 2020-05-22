2208 Dewey Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This eye catching two story home in Arlington features major curb appeal and a gorgeous living area with vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace and hearth, and back yard access as well as a two car garage with remote parking access! Come inside to find the updated kitchen which includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and low maintenance tile flooring! The home features stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme. Also included is a flexible bonus room that can be used as extra dining or living space and offers built in shelving! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.