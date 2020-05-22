All apartments in Arlington
2208 Dewey Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

2208 Dewey Drive

2208 Dewey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Dewey Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Manhassett Community

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This eye catching two story home in Arlington features major curb appeal and a gorgeous living area with vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace and hearth, and back yard access as well as a two car garage with remote parking access! Come inside to find the updated kitchen which includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and low maintenance tile flooring! The home features stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme. Also included is a flexible bonus room that can be used as extra dining or living space and offers built in shelving! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Dewey Drive have any available units?
2208 Dewey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Dewey Drive have?
Some of 2208 Dewey Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Dewey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Dewey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Dewey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Dewey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Dewey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Dewey Drive offers parking.
Does 2208 Dewey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Dewey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Dewey Drive have a pool?
No, 2208 Dewey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Dewey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2208 Dewey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Dewey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Dewey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

