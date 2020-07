Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Cute home with great curb appeal. This three bedroom, two bath home has a nice layout. Good sized living room with wood burning fireplace and tile floors. Kitchen with the tile counter tops and back splash, dining area off of kitchen. Master suite with double vanity, garden tub, and separate glass shower. Nice backyard with wood privacy fence, covered patio, and 10x10 storage building.