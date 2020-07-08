2201 Woodland Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice corner lot, updated one-story home. Updates include wood look ceramic tile, laminate floors in hallway and bedrooms, no carpet! Large master bedroom, master bath has separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks. Secondary bedrooms are good sized. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher plenty of cabinets. The kitchen opens to the large living area with pretty wood-burning fireplace. Backyard has side grass and a larger back area with an open patio.

WE HAVE LOTS OF INTEREST SO WE WILL HAVE AN OPEN HOUSE TOMORROW, (QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY PLEASE) MAY 18, MONDAY 12-2 AND WILL BE TAKING APPLICATIONS UNTIL 5:00 pm. AFTER THAT HOME WILL BE TEMPORARILY OFF THE MARKET UNTIL APPS ARE REVIEWED.