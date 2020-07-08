All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2201 Woodland Oaks Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:51 AM

2201 Woodland Oaks Drive

2201 Woodland Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2201 Woodland Oaks Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice corner lot, updated one-story home. Updates include wood look ceramic tile, laminate floors in hallway and bedrooms, no carpet! Large master bedroom, master bath has separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks. Secondary bedrooms are good sized. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher plenty of cabinets. The kitchen opens to the large living area with pretty wood-burning fireplace. Backyard has side grass and a larger back area with an open patio.
WE HAVE LOTS OF INTEREST SO WE WILL HAVE AN OPEN HOUSE TOMORROW, (QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY PLEASE) MAY 18, MONDAY 12-2 AND WILL BE TAKING APPLICATIONS UNTIL 5:00 pm. AFTER THAT HOME WILL BE TEMPORARILY OFF THE MARKET UNTIL APPS ARE REVIEWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive have any available units?
2201 Woodland Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Woodland Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Woodland Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center