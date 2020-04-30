All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

2201 Dartmouth Drive

2201 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Dartmouth Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2201 Dartmouth Drive Available 07/31/20 AVAILABLE! SE Arlington: Gorgeous 3/2 - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/875604?source=marketing

This 1799 sq ft. home is nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood and features 3 bedrooms 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Large living room with wood burning fireplace, eat in kitchen with island and a new built in microwave complete this one story stunner! Also features brand new GORGEOUS flooring and plenty of skylights.. Both front and backyards are large with mature shade trees. This home is just minutes from I-20.

Near Key Elementary, Gunn Junior High & Arlington High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE2800209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
2201 Dartmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Dartmouth Drive have?
Some of 2201 Dartmouth Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Dartmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Dartmouth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Dartmouth Drive offers parking.
Does 2201 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Dartmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 2201 Dartmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Dartmouth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

