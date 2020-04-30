Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2201 Dartmouth Drive Available 07/31/20 AVAILABLE! SE Arlington: Gorgeous 3/2 - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/875604?source=marketing



This 1799 sq ft. home is nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood and features 3 bedrooms 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Large living room with wood burning fireplace, eat in kitchen with island and a new built in microwave complete this one story stunner! Also features brand new GORGEOUS flooring and plenty of skylights.. Both front and backyards are large with mature shade trees. This home is just minutes from I-20.



Near Key Elementary, Gunn Junior High & Arlington High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



(RLNE2800209)