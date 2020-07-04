2128 Fleur De Lis Court

Amenities
INCREDIBLE Townhome in the heart of Arlington. NEWER Carpet. Four good sized bedrooms and 2 full and 1 half bath. Large open spacious living room with soaring 2 story ceiling and beautiful brick fireplace. STUNNING galley kitchen with BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND NEWER GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Upstairs you will find a large master suite and 3 additional guest bedrooms most with large walkin closets. The fourth bedroom would make a great office with built in desk. Ceiling fans with light kits in most bedrooms. Two car garage. Nice maintenance free back yard with large open patio and beautiful landscaping. Lots of home for the money! Close to restaurants, schools, shopping. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!