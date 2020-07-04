All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2128 Fleur De Lis Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2128 Fleur De Lis Court
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:35 PM

2128 Fleur De Lis Court

2128 Fleur De Lis Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2128 Fleur De Lis Court, Arlington, TX 76012
Randol Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
INCREDIBLE Townhome in the heart of Arlington. NEWER Carpet. Four good sized bedrooms and 2 full and 1 half bath. Large open spacious living room with soaring 2 story ceiling and beautiful brick fireplace. STUNNING galley kitchen with BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND NEWER GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Upstairs you will find a large master suite and 3 additional guest bedrooms most with large walkin closets. The fourth bedroom would make a great office with built in desk. Ceiling fans with light kits in most bedrooms. Two car garage. Nice maintenance free back yard with large open patio and beautiful landscaping. Lots of home for the money! Close to restaurants, schools, shopping. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Fleur De Lis Court have any available units?
2128 Fleur De Lis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 Fleur De Lis Court have?
Some of 2128 Fleur De Lis Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Fleur De Lis Court currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Fleur De Lis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Fleur De Lis Court pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Fleur De Lis Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2128 Fleur De Lis Court offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Fleur De Lis Court offers parking.
Does 2128 Fleur De Lis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Fleur De Lis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Fleur De Lis Court have a pool?
No, 2128 Fleur De Lis Court does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Fleur De Lis Court have accessible units?
No, 2128 Fleur De Lis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Fleur De Lis Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2128 Fleur De Lis Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center