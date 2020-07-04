2128 Fleur De Lis Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

INCREDIBLE Townhome in the heart of Arlington. NEWER Carpet. Four good sized bedrooms and 2 full and 1 half bath. Large open spacious living room with soaring 2 story ceiling and beautiful brick fireplace. STUNNING galley kitchen with BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND NEWER GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Upstairs you will find a large master suite and 3 additional guest bedrooms most with large walkin closets. The fourth bedroom would make a great office with built in desk. Ceiling fans with light kits in most bedrooms. Two car garage. Nice maintenance free back yard with large open patio and beautiful landscaping. Lots of home for the money! Close to restaurants, schools, shopping. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!