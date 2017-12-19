2125 Harbor Way

Amenities

Just in time for the holidays! Spacious and beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath North Arlington townhome. Well-kept, netural, and natural color scheme allows your creativity to flow. Living area has a beautiful stone, wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, and electric range. Spacious bedrooms to include upstairs loft that could be utilized as a 3rd bedroom, 2 living area, or whatever your heart desires. Nice sized fenced backyard. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are not warranted. 1 pet permitted, not to exceed 50lbs.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.