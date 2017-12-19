All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2125 Harbor Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2125 Harbor Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2125 Harbor Way

2125 Harbor Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2125 Harbor Way, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just in time for the holidays! Spacious and beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath North Arlington townhome. Well-kept, netural, and natural color scheme allows your creativity to flow. Living area has a beautiful stone, wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, and electric range. Spacious bedrooms to include upstairs loft that could be utilized as a 3rd bedroom, 2 living area, or whatever your heart desires. Nice sized fenced backyard. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are not warranted. 1 pet permitted, not to exceed 50lbs.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Harbor Way have any available units?
2125 Harbor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 Harbor Way have?
Some of 2125 Harbor Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Harbor Way currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Harbor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Harbor Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 Harbor Way is pet friendly.
Does 2125 Harbor Way offer parking?
No, 2125 Harbor Way does not offer parking.
Does 2125 Harbor Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 Harbor Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Harbor Way have a pool?
No, 2125 Harbor Way does not have a pool.
Does 2125 Harbor Way have accessible units?
No, 2125 Harbor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Harbor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 Harbor Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center