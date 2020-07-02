212 Valley Spring Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful wood flooring,a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks! A covered patio deck that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.