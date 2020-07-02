2119 Park Willow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Condo in Arlington. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Park Willow Condominiums is located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools, Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor! This 1st floor condo features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs and living space is downstairs with half bath. Kitchen opens up to living room making entertaining easy. This unit is equipped with private balcony with storage closet, wood burning fireplace and full size washer/dryer connections. Enjoy the summers by the community pool which is steps away from your front door! Water is included with rent and unit is all electric. Call to schedule your showing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.