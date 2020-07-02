All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:49 PM

2119 Park Willow Lane

2119 Park Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2119 Park Willow Lane, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*****CHRISTMAS SPECIAL!!*****
LOOK AND LEASE SAME DAY AND
APPLICATION FEE WILL BE WAIVED
PLUS $499 FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!!

Cozy Condo in Arlington. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Park Willow Condominiums is located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools, Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor! This 1st floor condo features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs and living space is downstairs with half bath. Kitchen opens up to living room making entertaining easy. This unit is equipped with private balcony with storage closet, wood burning fireplace and full size washer/dryer connections. Enjoy the summers by the community pool which is steps away from your front door! Water is included with rent and unit is all electric. Call to schedule your showing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 Park Willow Lane have any available units?
2119 Park Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 Park Willow Lane have?
Some of 2119 Park Willow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 Park Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2119 Park Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 Park Willow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2119 Park Willow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2119 Park Willow Lane offer parking?
No, 2119 Park Willow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2119 Park Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 Park Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 Park Willow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2119 Park Willow Lane has a pool.
Does 2119 Park Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2119 Park Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 Park Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 Park Willow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

