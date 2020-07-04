Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2118 Kent Dr Available 07/06/19 Fantastic 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms in Arlington for Lease - Come see to this beautiful brick home with 3 beds, 2 baths, an updated kitchen with espresso colored cabinets including granite countertop island, updated master/hall bathroom w/ ceramic tile and painted throughout with 2-tones. The rest of the house sports fixtures and knobs styled with oil rubbed aged bronze throughout to maintain a classic yet modern style and features a large fence-in backyard, which is great for entertaining guests.



Located within 5-10 minutes of all the biggest entertainment venues in the metroplex i.e. - Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Texas Rangers Ballpark, Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, The Parks Mall. In addition, the area includes many great bars, restaurants, and many popular retail outlets. The home is also located within 5-10 minutes from the University of Texas - Arlington and many public and private elementary / high schools.



For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button.



