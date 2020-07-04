All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2118 Kent Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2118 Kent Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:16 PM

2118 Kent Dr

2118 Kent Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2118 Kent Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2118 Kent Dr Available 07/06/19 Fantastic 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms in Arlington for Lease - Come see to this beautiful brick home with 3 beds, 2 baths, an updated kitchen with espresso colored cabinets including granite countertop island, updated master/hall bathroom w/ ceramic tile and painted throughout with 2-tones. The rest of the house sports fixtures and knobs styled with oil rubbed aged bronze throughout to maintain a classic yet modern style and features a large fence-in backyard, which is great for entertaining guests.

Located within 5-10 minutes of all the biggest entertainment venues in the metroplex i.e. - Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Texas Rangers Ballpark, Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, The Parks Mall. In addition, the area includes many great bars, restaurants, and many popular retail outlets. The home is also located within 5-10 minutes from the University of Texas - Arlington and many public and private elementary / high schools.

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE2526993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Kent Dr have any available units?
2118 Kent Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 Kent Dr have?
Some of 2118 Kent Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Kent Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Kent Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Kent Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 Kent Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2118 Kent Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Kent Dr offers parking.
Does 2118 Kent Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Kent Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Kent Dr have a pool?
No, 2118 Kent Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Kent Dr have accessible units?
No, 2118 Kent Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Kent Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 Kent Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center