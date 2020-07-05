Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2111 Holt Road Available 08/01/19 What an amoazing home in North Arlington - This home is beautiful. It is close to the entertainment district of Arlington. This home has been updated with flooring and new kitchen including the appliances. It does come with full size washer & dryer connections. The backyard is fenced and huge. Covered patio is the back porch. This also come with RV parking and connections. Wood laminate flooring throughout the home. The master has double sinks, regular tub and separate shower. You are so close to the entertainment district. Take in a Ranger game or the Cowboy's game. You a close to Texas Live and to Six Flags and the Hurricane Harbor. and can have lunch or dinner at so many wonderful places. You do not want to miss this. Home is occupied until end of July or maybe earlier.



To apply or read qualifications, click on classicpm.com then go to the 3rd tab, then available properties. Click the apply now. We require a separate app per adult at $45 each. Must be accompanied with a copy of each person's ID & 30 days worth of pay stubs! All deposits are due upon approval. 1st month's rent & a $250. Administration Fee to receive keys!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4969025)