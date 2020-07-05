All apartments in Arlington
Location

2111 Holt Road, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2111 Holt Road Available 08/01/19 What an amoazing home in North Arlington - This home is beautiful. It is close to the entertainment district of Arlington. This home has been updated with flooring and new kitchen including the appliances. It does come with full size washer & dryer connections. The backyard is fenced and huge. Covered patio is the back porch. This also come with RV parking and connections. Wood laminate flooring throughout the home. The master has double sinks, regular tub and separate shower. You are so close to the entertainment district. Take in a Ranger game or the Cowboy's game. You a close to Texas Live and to Six Flags and the Hurricane Harbor. and can have lunch or dinner at so many wonderful places. You do not want to miss this. Home is occupied until end of July or maybe earlier.

To apply or read qualifications, click on classicpm.com then go to the 3rd tab, then available properties. Click the apply now. We require a separate app per adult at $45 each. Must be accompanied with a copy of each person's ID & 30 days worth of pay stubs! All deposits are due upon approval. 1st month's rent & a $250. Administration Fee to receive keys!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4969025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Holt Road have any available units?
2111 Holt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Holt Road have?
Some of 2111 Holt Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Holt Road currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Holt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Holt Road pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Holt Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2111 Holt Road offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Holt Road offers parking.
Does 2111 Holt Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Holt Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Holt Road have a pool?
No, 2111 Holt Road does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Holt Road have accessible units?
No, 2111 Holt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Holt Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 Holt Road does not have units with dishwashers.

