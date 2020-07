Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom 2 bath ONE STORY in highly rated Mansfield ISD. The elementary school was recently remodeled! Enjoy this quiet and established neighborhood on the deck in your own backyard. Wood style flooring, corner fireplace, split master with double sink vanity. Master has large walk-in closet, and the additional 3 bedrooms are split! Must see!