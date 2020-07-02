2105 Merritt Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come out and take a tour of this charming 3 bed 2 bath 2 living 2 dining family home situated on a large cul-de-sac lot. At 2,142 sqft this spacious 1 story has it all. Open style formal dining, custom kitchen with glass cabinets and stainless steel appliances with island. The 2nd living could be a study, 4th bedroom, or playroom. Enjoy the master suite with its own fireplace, dual sinks in master bath and large closet space. The home includes a nice patio and huge backyard space for the family. The property also includes lawn care for the busy family.