2105 Merritt Way
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2105 Merritt Way

2105 Merritt Way · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Merritt Way, Arlington, TX 76018
Hunter Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come out and take a tour of this charming 3 bed 2 bath 2 living 2 dining family home situated on a large cul-de-sac lot. At 2,142 sqft this spacious 1 story has it all. Open style formal dining, custom kitchen with glass cabinets and stainless steel appliances with island. The 2nd living could be a study, 4th bedroom, or playroom. Enjoy the master suite with its own fireplace, dual sinks in master bath and large closet space. The home includes a nice patio and huge backyard space for the family. The property also includes lawn care for the busy family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Merritt Way have any available units?
2105 Merritt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Merritt Way have?
Some of 2105 Merritt Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Merritt Way currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Merritt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Merritt Way pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Merritt Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2105 Merritt Way offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Merritt Way offers parking.
Does 2105 Merritt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Merritt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Merritt Way have a pool?
No, 2105 Merritt Way does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Merritt Way have accessible units?
No, 2105 Merritt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Merritt Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Merritt Way has units with dishwashers.

