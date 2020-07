Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

BEAUTIFUL Condo with community pool and sheltered parking in north Arlington. The living area features a modern stone cut fireplace, vaulted ceiling, wood floors and open floor plan to the dining and kitchen areas. Kitchen features include glass cook top, built in microwave, accent lighting and tile floor. Bathroom is spacious with two vanities. Balcony has a nice view and an enclosed storage room. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Move-In-Ready.