2100 Fleur De Lis Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 2 bedroom 1.5 baths, two story town home. Very private entry with terrazzo flooring & powder room to the left. Beyond are the living, dining & kitchen areas boasting soaring ceilings, wood burning fireplace & polished concrete flooring. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, glass back splash, & stainless appliances. Follow spiral staircase up to a sizable landing, second living area, two spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom with dual pedestal sinks, mosaic & subway tile. Each bedroom has two walk-in closets & leads out to a shared balcony. Backyard has iron fencing around patio with extra fenced private space beyond. Parks & trails close by.



Available May 1st. Pet-friendly. $1495/month, must pre-qualify before lease terms are made. Washer/dryer included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Rori at 817-456-4315