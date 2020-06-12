All apartments in Arlington
2100 Fleur De Lis Ct
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:05 AM

2100 Fleur De Lis Ct

2100 Fleur De Lis Court
Location

2100 Fleur De Lis Court, Arlington, TX 76012
Randol Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 bedroom 1.5 baths, two story town home. Very private entry with terrazzo flooring & powder room to the left. Beyond are the living, dining & kitchen areas boasting soaring ceilings, wood burning fireplace & polished concrete flooring. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, glass back splash, & stainless appliances. Follow spiral staircase up to a sizable landing, second living area, two spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom with dual pedestal sinks, mosaic & subway tile. Each bedroom has two walk-in closets & leads out to a shared balcony. Backyard has iron fencing around patio with extra fenced private space beyond. Parks & trails close by.

Available May 1st. Pet-friendly. $1495/month, must pre-qualify before lease terms are made. Washer/dryer included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Rori at 817-456-4315

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct have any available units?
2100 Fleur De Lis Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct have?
Some of 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Fleur De Lis Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct offers parking.
Does 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct have a pool?
No, 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct have accessible units?
No, 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Fleur De Lis Ct has units with dishwashers.

