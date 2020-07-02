All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
2020 Greencove Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM

2020 Greencove Drive

2020 Greencove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Greencove Drive, Arlington, TX 76012
Randol Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
Come home to this spacious and private community with a gorgeous courtyard perfect for entertaining or finding peace on an off day. This garden home has extra large bedrooms that can accommodate large furniture and still have room left. The kitchen is a nice size and comes with a fridge and built in wine cooler. Oh, and did I mention the wet bar? Living area has lots of tall windows for natural light. Two guest rooms down and master upstairs makes for excellent privacy. Upstairs loft would be perfect for a library, a study, or media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Greencove Drive have any available units?
2020 Greencove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Greencove Drive have?
Some of 2020 Greencove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Greencove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Greencove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Greencove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Greencove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2020 Greencove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Greencove Drive offers parking.
Does 2020 Greencove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Greencove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Greencove Drive have a pool?
No, 2020 Greencove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Greencove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2020 Greencove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Greencove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Greencove Drive has units with dishwashers.

