2020 Greencove Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage media room

Come home to this spacious and private community with a gorgeous courtyard perfect for entertaining or finding peace on an off day. This garden home has extra large bedrooms that can accommodate large furniture and still have room left. The kitchen is a nice size and comes with a fridge and built in wine cooler. Oh, and did I mention the wet bar? Living area has lots of tall windows for natural light. Two guest rooms down and master upstairs makes for excellent privacy. Upstairs loft would be perfect for a library, a study, or media room.