Move-in ready. Charming 3 bedroom 1.1 bats half-duplex. Property has been updated with fresh interior paint, kitchen with new cabinets and countertops as well as both baths, new appliances, new light fixtures. Living room with wood-burning fireplace. Nice size fenced back yard. Within minutes of Hwy 30, shopping, dining and Texas Stadium.