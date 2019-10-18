All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2009 Oakwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2009 Oakwood Court
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:35 PM

2009 Oakwood Court

2009 Oakwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2009 Oakwood Court, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Great 2/2 duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac in Arlington. It has a good sized dining area, wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced backyard great for those weekend BBQ's! **More photos soon to come!** There will be an added $85 a month for water.

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Available 2/8/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Oakwood Court have any available units?
2009 Oakwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Oakwood Court have?
Some of 2009 Oakwood Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Oakwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Oakwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Oakwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Oakwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Oakwood Court offer parking?
No, 2009 Oakwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Oakwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Oakwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Oakwood Court have a pool?
No, 2009 Oakwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Oakwood Court have accessible units?
No, 2009 Oakwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Oakwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Oakwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center