Arlington, TX
2004 Newbury Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:57 AM

2004 Newbury Drive

2004 Newbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Newbury Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom house. Central AC & heat, granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Bad credit OK. No felonies in past 10 years, no evictions in past 5 years. Tenant pays all utilities. Section 8 housing vouchers are accepted. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Income should be at least $4000/month if not using a housing voucher.
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom house. Central AC & heat, granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Bad credit OK. No felonies in past 10 years, no evictions in past 5 years. Tenant pays all utilities. Section 8 housing vouchers are accepted. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Income should be at least $4000/month. Available 12/1/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Newbury Drive have any available units?
2004 Newbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Newbury Drive have?
Some of 2004 Newbury Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Newbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Newbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Newbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Newbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Newbury Drive offer parking?
No, 2004 Newbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2004 Newbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Newbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Newbury Drive have a pool?
No, 2004 Newbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Newbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 2004 Newbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Newbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Newbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

