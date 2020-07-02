2004 Newbury Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom house. Central AC & heat, granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Bad credit OK. No felonies in past 10 years, no evictions in past 5 years. Tenant pays all utilities. Section 8 housing vouchers are accepted. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Income should be at least $4000/month if not using a housing voucher.

