Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:04 AM

2001 Fawnhollow Court

2001 Fawnhollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Fawnhollow Court, Arlington, TX 76001
Fannin Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful & Updated 1 story home in sought after Fannin Farms! This is a corner lot on a culdesac street. Home has 3 BRs plus office & large living room off the kitchen. The beautiful large kitchen features island, granite and lots of custom cabinets. Recent updates include Granite, porcelain tile in both baths, laminate wood in the living room, dining and hallway, paint, roof, AC unit, 2nd bath replaced tub, vanity & cabinet, hot water heater, fence & more! The only rooms with carpet are the bedrooms. Backyard includes storage building & built-in grill on the patio. Also fence has a gated entry to back for storage of trailer in the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Fawnhollow Court have any available units?
2001 Fawnhollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Fawnhollow Court have?
Some of 2001 Fawnhollow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Fawnhollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Fawnhollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Fawnhollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Fawnhollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2001 Fawnhollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Fawnhollow Court offers parking.
Does 2001 Fawnhollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Fawnhollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Fawnhollow Court have a pool?
No, 2001 Fawnhollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Fawnhollow Court have accessible units?
No, 2001 Fawnhollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Fawnhollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Fawnhollow Court has units with dishwashers.

