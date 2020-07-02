2001 Fawnhollow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful & Updated 1 story home in sought after Fannin Farms! This is a corner lot on a culdesac street. Home has 3 BRs plus office & large living room off the kitchen. The beautiful large kitchen features island, granite and lots of custom cabinets. Recent updates include Granite, porcelain tile in both baths, laminate wood in the living room, dining and hallway, paint, roof, AC unit, 2nd bath replaced tub, vanity & cabinet, hot water heater, fence & more! The only rooms with carpet are the bedrooms. Backyard includes storage building & built-in grill on the patio. Also fence has a gated entry to back for storage of trailer in the back.