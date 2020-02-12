2000 Mosswood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well appointed & updated South Arlington home available for immediate move-in! Lovely covered porch invites guests to raised entry with Travertine tile floors in wet areas. Step down to huge entertainers family room with stylish dark woods complemented by focal point fireplace. Follow around to spacious breakfast area and crisp kitchen boasting granite counters & stainless appliances including gas cook top & fridge! Washer & Dryer in utility stay! Bedroom wing offers 2 spacious bedrooms & master. Backyard offers open patio for enjoying evening under canopy of trees.