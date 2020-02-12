All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2000 Mosswood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2000 Mosswood Court
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:11 AM

2000 Mosswood Court

2000 Mosswood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2000 Mosswood Court, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well appointed & updated South Arlington home available for immediate move-in! Lovely covered porch invites guests to raised entry with Travertine tile floors in wet areas. Step down to huge entertainers family room with stylish dark woods complemented by focal point fireplace. Follow around to spacious breakfast area and crisp kitchen boasting granite counters & stainless appliances including gas cook top & fridge! Washer & Dryer in utility stay! Bedroom wing offers 2 spacious bedrooms & master. Backyard offers open patio for enjoying evening under canopy of trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Mosswood Court have any available units?
2000 Mosswood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Mosswood Court have?
Some of 2000 Mosswood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Mosswood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Mosswood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Mosswood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Mosswood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2000 Mosswood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Mosswood Court offers parking.
Does 2000 Mosswood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Mosswood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Mosswood Court have a pool?
No, 2000 Mosswood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Mosswood Court have accessible units?
No, 2000 Mosswood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Mosswood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Mosswood Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center