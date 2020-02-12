Well appointed & updated South Arlington home available for immediate move-in! Lovely covered porch invites guests to raised entry with Travertine tile floors in wet areas. Step down to huge entertainers family room with stylish dark woods complemented by focal point fireplace. Follow around to spacious breakfast area and crisp kitchen boasting granite counters & stainless appliances including gas cook top & fridge! Washer & Dryer in utility stay! Bedroom wing offers 2 spacious bedrooms & master. Backyard offers open patio for enjoying evening under canopy of trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2000 Mosswood Court have any available units?
2000 Mosswood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Mosswood Court have?
Some of 2000 Mosswood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Mosswood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Mosswood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.