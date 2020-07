Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities

This Beautiful home offers everything and more. Come see for yourself! This home has 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and a study. Formal living and dining area and a very spacious family room! Stainless steel appliances, brand new flooring & paint throughout the entire home. The master bath has a beautiful free-standing tub that is absolutely gorgeous. This home has easy access to the highway, shopping, restaurants, and hospitals. Buyer to verify all the information.