1908 W Sanford Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Lovely two story duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1 living area. House has a great location with easy access to 30. House has a quaint, fenced patio area, with storage room with washer and dryer hookups. This duplex includes 2 parking spaces in back of house.



In addition to monthly rent, tenants will pay landlord $75 for water. If water bill exceeds, then duplex tenants will split the remaining amount.



Tenant & tenants agent to verify accuracy of all info; Neither landlord nor landlords agent makes any warranties or representations as to accuracy. Application required for all tenants 18 or older.