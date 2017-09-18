All apartments in Arlington
1908 W Sanford Street

1908 West Sanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1908 West Sanford Street, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely two story duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1 living area. House has a great location with easy access to 30. House has a quaint, fenced patio area, with storage room with washer and dryer hookups. This duplex includes 2 parking spaces in back of house.

In addition to monthly rent, tenants will pay landlord $75 for water. If water bill exceeds, then duplex tenants will split the remaining amount.

Tenant & tenants agent to verify accuracy of all info; Neither landlord nor landlords agent makes any warranties or representations as to accuracy. Application required for all tenants 18 or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 W Sanford Street have any available units?
1908 W Sanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 W Sanford Street have?
Some of 1908 W Sanford Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 W Sanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1908 W Sanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 W Sanford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1908 W Sanford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1908 W Sanford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1908 W Sanford Street offers parking.
Does 1908 W Sanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 W Sanford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 W Sanford Street have a pool?
No, 1908 W Sanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1908 W Sanford Street have accessible units?
No, 1908 W Sanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 W Sanford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 W Sanford Street does not have units with dishwashers.

