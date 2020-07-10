All apartments in Arlington
1900 Pavia Court
1900 Pavia Court

1900 Pavia Court · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Pavia Court, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful four bedroom three bath home located in the quiet neighborhood of Los Prados on the cul-de-sac. This meticulously maintained home has all the room you need with 2 living rooms, 2 dining rooms and a large island kitchen with breakfast bar and great natural light. Home features plantation shutters, downstairs AC installed summer 2018, new roof in fall of 2018, crown moulding and trim work, decorative fireplace, huge closet spaces for all your storage needs, and so much more! Front and back yard is beautifully landscaped and has lush St. Augustine grass. Home is located near the Rangers and Cowboys stadiums, Texas Live, and all the fun of Arlington. Convenient location to I-30 and Hwy 360. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Pavia Court have any available units?
1900 Pavia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Pavia Court have?
Some of 1900 Pavia Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Pavia Court currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Pavia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Pavia Court pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Pavia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1900 Pavia Court offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Pavia Court offers parking.
Does 1900 Pavia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Pavia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Pavia Court have a pool?
No, 1900 Pavia Court does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Pavia Court have accessible units?
No, 1900 Pavia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Pavia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Pavia Court has units with dishwashers.

