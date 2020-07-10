1900 Pavia Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful four bedroom three bath home located in the quiet neighborhood of Los Prados on the cul-de-sac. This meticulously maintained home has all the room you need with 2 living rooms, 2 dining rooms and a large island kitchen with breakfast bar and great natural light. Home features plantation shutters, downstairs AC installed summer 2018, new roof in fall of 2018, crown moulding and trim work, decorative fireplace, huge closet spaces for all your storage needs, and so much more! Front and back yard is beautifully landscaped and has lush St. Augustine grass. Home is located near the Rangers and Cowboys stadiums, Texas Live, and all the fun of Arlington. Convenient location to I-30 and Hwy 360. A must see!