1839 E Cedar Elm Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking garage

Spectacular beautifully maintained 1 story brick home with an outstanding location just minutes from UTA, I-30, great shopping & dining. Allergy friendly environment with NO carpet. Brand new rich manufactured wood floors thru most of home with ceramic tile in wet areas. Kitchen with dbl ovens. Enjoy 2 living areas & 2 dining areas. Grand family room with vaulted, wood beam ceiling anchored by attractive brick fireplace & double doors leading to an impressive backyard with a large covered patio, extensive concrete driveway-sport court, mature tree and a new automatic rear entry wood gate leading to the garage and carport. 5 bedrooms. Master with walk-in closet. Powder bath off of large laundry.