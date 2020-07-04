All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1839 E Cedar Elm Drive

1839 East Cedar Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1839 East Cedar Elm Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Spectacular beautifully maintained 1 story brick home with an outstanding location just minutes from UTA, I-30, great shopping & dining. Allergy friendly environment with NO carpet. Brand new rich manufactured wood floors thru most of home with ceramic tile in wet areas. Kitchen with dbl ovens. Enjoy 2 living areas & 2 dining areas. Grand family room with vaulted, wood beam ceiling anchored by attractive brick fireplace & double doors leading to an impressive backyard with a large covered patio, extensive concrete driveway-sport court, mature tree and a new automatic rear entry wood gate leading to the garage and carport. 5 bedrooms. Master with walk-in closet. Powder bath off of large laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive have any available units?
1839 E Cedar Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive have?
Some of 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1839 E Cedar Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1839 E Cedar Elm Drive has units with dishwashers.

