1717 Russwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 3 living areas an 2 dining areas. Ceramic tile floors with wood look in family and huge gameroom. Oversize tile floors in kitchen and breakfast. Kitchen with granite counters, newer appliances including double ovens an smooth cooktop. Master with walk-in tiled shower, dual sinks an walk-in closet. Family room with stone fireplace and wet bar, great for entertaining. Newer fence. New AC-2016. Nice size backyard. Oversize 2-car garage. Conveniently close to UTSA, dining, shopping and major roads.