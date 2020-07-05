All apartments in Arlington
1717 Russwood Drive
1717 Russwood Drive

1717 Russwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Russwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76012
Prestonwood Estates Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 3 living areas an 2 dining areas. Ceramic tile floors with wood look in family and huge gameroom. Oversize tile floors in kitchen and breakfast. Kitchen with granite counters, newer appliances including double ovens an smooth cooktop. Master with walk-in tiled shower, dual sinks an walk-in closet. Family room with stone fireplace and wet bar, great for entertaining. Newer fence. New AC-2016. Nice size backyard. Oversize 2-car garage. Conveniently close to UTSA, dining, shopping and major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Russwood Drive have any available units?
1717 Russwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Russwood Drive have?
Some of 1717 Russwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Russwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Russwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Russwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Russwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1717 Russwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Russwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1717 Russwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Russwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Russwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1717 Russwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Russwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 Russwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Russwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Russwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

