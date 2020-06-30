1712 Baird Farm Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Wonderful 2 bedroom condo completely updated! This condo has an open floor plan featuring updated laminate wood floor, carpet, & ceramic tile. Stainless steel stove-oven & refrigerator plus a built in microwave in the kitchen with granite counters. This condo features two balconies with view of the community pool. The gated complex features workout room, community pool, spa, lots of green space, and a picnic area with grill. Just north of I-30, with close proximity to Hurricane Harbor, Globe Life Park, AT&T Stadium, lots of restaurants & plenty of shopping this condo also offers easy access to major highways. Absolutely no pets!