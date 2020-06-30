All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1712 Baird Farm Circle

1712 Baird Farm Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Baird Farm Circle, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Wonderful 2 bedroom condo completely updated! This condo has an open floor plan featuring updated laminate wood floor, carpet, & ceramic tile. Stainless steel stove-oven & refrigerator plus a built in microwave in the kitchen with granite counters. This condo features two balconies with view of the community pool. The gated complex features workout room, community pool, spa, lots of green space, and a picnic area with grill. Just north of I-30, with close proximity to Hurricane Harbor, Globe Life Park, AT&T Stadium, lots of restaurants & plenty of shopping this condo also offers easy access to major highways. Absolutely no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Baird Farm Circle have any available units?
1712 Baird Farm Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 Baird Farm Circle have?
Some of 1712 Baird Farm Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Baird Farm Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Baird Farm Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Baird Farm Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Baird Farm Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1712 Baird Farm Circle offer parking?
No, 1712 Baird Farm Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1712 Baird Farm Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 Baird Farm Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Baird Farm Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1712 Baird Farm Circle has a pool.
Does 1712 Baird Farm Circle have accessible units?
No, 1712 Baird Farm Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Baird Farm Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 Baird Farm Circle has units with dishwashers.

