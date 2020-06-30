All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:17 PM

1710 Northaven Court

1710 Northaven Court · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Northaven Court, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Your search for the perfect home is now over because 1710 Northaven is perfect in every way! It has the perfect floor plan, perfect updates, perfect location and perfect price. This totally perfect home has been updated from top to bottom with a beautiful modern touch and includes luxury wood-look vinyl floors, beautiful granite counters, new appliances, custom paint, new carpet, lush landscaping and a new roof. This perfect home is nestled in a quiet little neighborhood and is ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Northaven Court have any available units?
1710 Northaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Northaven Court have?
Some of 1710 Northaven Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Northaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Northaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Northaven Court pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Northaven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1710 Northaven Court offer parking?
No, 1710 Northaven Court does not offer parking.
Does 1710 Northaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Northaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Northaven Court have a pool?
No, 1710 Northaven Court does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Northaven Court have accessible units?
No, 1710 Northaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Northaven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Northaven Court has units with dishwashers.

