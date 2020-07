Amenities

garage range oven

Cozy home in the heart of Arlington. Garage has been converted to a large master bedroom. Split bedrooms, with the other 3 bedrooms on other side of home. Large living, 2 full baths and utility area. New ceramic tile throughout home, new paint and bathrooms completely re-done. Large backyard with chain link fence. Gas stove, New cabinets, Newer windows and ready to move in. You have to see this home. It will not last long.