All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1702 Crimson Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1702 Crimson Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1702 Crimson Court

1702 Crimson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1702 Crimson Court, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 01.14.2019 you will get 45 days of free rent!! Also, we will waive the admin fee if you apply the same day that you view the home!**

You MUST move in 14 days after applying.

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,574 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors! Kitchen with granite counter tops and double-sink. Natural lighting throughout the home. Master suite with beautiful cabinets in attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Crimson Court have any available units?
1702 Crimson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1702 Crimson Court currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Crimson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Crimson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Crimson Court is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Crimson Court offer parking?
No, 1702 Crimson Court does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Crimson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Crimson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Crimson Court have a pool?
No, 1702 Crimson Court does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Crimson Court have accessible units?
No, 1702 Crimson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Crimson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Crimson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Crimson Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 Crimson Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center