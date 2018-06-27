1702 Crimson Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Special! If you bring a deposit by 01.14.2019 you will get 45 days of free rent!! Also, we will waive the admin fee if you apply the same day that you view the home!**



You MUST move in 14 days after applying.



Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,574 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors! Kitchen with granite counter tops and double-sink. Natural lighting throughout the home. Master suite with beautiful cabinets in attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.