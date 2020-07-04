1700 Foster Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated corner lot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, freshly painted and move-in ready! Large, bright kitchen with new granite countertops, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, leads to a step-down dining room. New wood-like floors in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms, new tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Tankless water heater for energy efficiency. Great backyard with mature trees providing shade to patio! Application fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $1695. Contact us to schedule a showing today!