1700 Foster Dr
Last updated March 5 2020 at 1:54 AM

1700 Foster Dr

1700 Foster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Foster Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated corner lot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, freshly painted and move-in ready! Large, bright kitchen with new granite countertops, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, leads to a step-down dining room. New wood-like floors in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms, new tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Tankless water heater for energy efficiency. Great backyard with mature trees providing shade to patio! Application fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $1695. Contact us to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Foster Dr have any available units?
1700 Foster Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Foster Dr have?
Some of 1700 Foster Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Foster Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Foster Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Foster Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Foster Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Foster Dr offer parking?
No, 1700 Foster Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Foster Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Foster Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Foster Dr have a pool?
No, 1700 Foster Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Foster Dr have accessible units?
No, 1700 Foster Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Foster Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Foster Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

