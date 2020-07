Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Classic Century Home built in 2010 with great curb appeal located in Mansfield ISD. Has a formal dining room and a study that could be used as a 4th bedroom. High ceilings,new wood floors and new carpet and a covered backyard patio that is ready to be enjoyed. Correct room dimensions and photos coming soon