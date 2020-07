Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the Pecan Chase Condominiums. This unit has it all - beautiful tiled floors throughout, Galley kitchen that includes a refrigerator. Split bedrooms with ample closet space. Includes washer and dryer. Ready for move in. Cowboys and Rangers stadiums, Six Flags and UTA are in close proximity.