1607 Hawthorne Dr

Euro style Villa . North Cantral Arlington - Property Id: 258847
Unique leasing opportunity at the Randol Mill Garden Homes exclusive community in N. central Arlington - European style villa, Spacious home, 4 bedrooms 3 full baths. Two master suites or, 3 plus game room. Sun-room attached to the master overlooking back yard. Beautiful urban style low maintenance back yard. Large covered back porch. Beautifully appointed. Custom kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Hardwood Bamboo flooring, new carpet. Recently updated. Quick access to I-30 via Fielder Rd, or Green Oaks Blvd. Use of pool, and club house, walking distance to Randol Mill park, jogging trails, and tennis courts. Convenient to shopping, hospitals, medical facilities, and post office. Front yard maintained by HOA, paid by landlord.
700 (+/- 20) minimum credit score required. Owners are licensed real estate brokers in the state of Texas.
