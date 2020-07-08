All apartments in Arlington
1607 Hawthorne Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:37 AM

1607 Hawthorne Dr

1607 Hawthorne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Hawthorne Drive, Arlington, TX 76012
Randol Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
pool
internet access
tennis court
Euro style Villa . North Cantral Arlington - Property Id: 258847

Unique leasing opportunity at the Randol Mill Garden Homes exclusive community in N. central Arlington - European style villa, Spacious home, 4 bedrooms 3 full baths. Two master suites or, 3 plus game room. Sun-room attached to the master overlooking back yard. Beautiful urban style low maintenance back yard. Large covered back porch. Beautifully appointed. Custom kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Hardwood Bamboo flooring, new carpet. Recently updated. Quick access to I-30 via Fielder Rd, or Green Oaks Blvd. Use of pool, and club house, walking distance to Randol Mill park, jogging trails, and tennis courts. Convenient to shopping, hospitals, medical facilities, and post office. Front yard maintained by HOA, paid by landlord.
700 (+/- 20) minimum credit score required. Owners are licensed real estate brokers in the state of Texas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258847
Property Id 258847

(RLNE5696044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Hawthorne Dr have any available units?
1607 Hawthorne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Hawthorne Dr have?
Some of 1607 Hawthorne Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Hawthorne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Hawthorne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Hawthorne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 Hawthorne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1607 Hawthorne Dr offer parking?
No, 1607 Hawthorne Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1607 Hawthorne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 Hawthorne Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Hawthorne Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1607 Hawthorne Dr has a pool.
Does 1607 Hawthorne Dr have accessible units?
No, 1607 Hawthorne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Hawthorne Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 Hawthorne Dr has units with dishwashers.

