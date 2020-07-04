All apartments in Arlington
1508 W Tucker Boulevard
1508 W Tucker Boulevard

1508 West Tucker Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1508 West Tucker Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location close to Hwy 360, I-20 & I-30! Cozy Property is a 1 Story Home with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths, Living Rm area is a Good Size with hard wood floors & Bedrooms have hard wood flooring, Large Dining Rm Area that opens to the Kitchen, Fenced in Backyard is a large Space for outdoor entertainment & has Large Storage Shed. Completed Tar Application with proof of income (most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs, Copy of photo ID, DL, All required documents + Application Fee must be turned in at Office, Sorry No Housing Voucher. Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 W Tucker Boulevard have any available units?
1508 W Tucker Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 W Tucker Boulevard have?
Some of 1508 W Tucker Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 W Tucker Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1508 W Tucker Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 W Tucker Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1508 W Tucker Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1508 W Tucker Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1508 W Tucker Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1508 W Tucker Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 W Tucker Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 W Tucker Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1508 W Tucker Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1508 W Tucker Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1508 W Tucker Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 W Tucker Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 W Tucker Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

