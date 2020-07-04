1508 W Tucker Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location close to Hwy 360, I-20 & I-30! Cozy Property is a 1 Story Home with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths, Living Rm area is a Good Size with hard wood floors & Bedrooms have hard wood flooring, Large Dining Rm Area that opens to the Kitchen, Fenced in Backyard is a large Space for outdoor entertainment & has Large Storage Shed. Completed Tar Application with proof of income (most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs, Copy of photo ID, DL, All required documents + Application Fee must be turned in at Office, Sorry No Housing Voucher. Thank You!