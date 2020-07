Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher media room microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Very Nice 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath with eat in kitchen. Kitchen has a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Master bedroom is downstairs with four bedrooms upstairs with a large room that could be a media room or playroom. Nice laundry room with washer and dryer furnished. Back yard is fenced.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1501-sienna-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.