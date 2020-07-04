All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1431 Berkeley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1431 Berkeley Lane
Last updated October 11 2019 at 4:03 PM

1431 Berkeley Lane

1431 Berkeley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1431 Berkeley Lane, Arlington, TX 76015
Scots Wood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and very spacious home with many luxurious details. Located in an outstanding neighborhood. Kitchen has a double oven and an island. The enormous master bedroom has a fireplace and a huge closet. Two living areas and a library. Large balcony, two car garage and a highly desired feature with the front door opening into a park like common area rather than a street. New carpet. check out the room sizes!

Public Driving Directions: From Mayfield, turn North on Fielder, turn Right on Scots Wood, Turn Right on Windsor Wood

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,805, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,805

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Berkeley Lane have any available units?
1431 Berkeley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 Berkeley Lane have?
Some of 1431 Berkeley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Berkeley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Berkeley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Berkeley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 Berkeley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1431 Berkeley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Berkeley Lane offers parking.
Does 1431 Berkeley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Berkeley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Berkeley Lane have a pool?
No, 1431 Berkeley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Berkeley Lane have accessible units?
No, 1431 Berkeley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Berkeley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Berkeley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center