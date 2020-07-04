1431 Berkeley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and very spacious home with many luxurious details. Located in an outstanding neighborhood. Kitchen has a double oven and an island. The enormous master bedroom has a fireplace and a huge closet. Two living areas and a library. Large balcony, two car garage and a highly desired feature with the front door opening into a park like common area rather than a street. New carpet. check out the room sizes!



Public Driving Directions: From Mayfield, turn North on Fielder, turn Right on Scots Wood, Turn Right on Windsor Wood



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,805, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,805



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.