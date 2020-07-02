1420 Woodfern Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute and READY for new Tenants. Custom touches throughout. Ceramic Tile Floor with designer inlay, Granite in Kitchen and Baths, Beautiful Cabinetry, Real Wood stained Doors and Crown Molding. Easy Care Wood Like Vinyl Flooring in Bedrooms. Soft neutral Designer Paints. Ceiling Fans. Spacious closets. Large Covered Patio. Storage Bldg. One Car garage. Washer and Dryer area in garage. Great Location, and close proximity to Shopping, Entertainment and Highways. Must See. App Fee $50 Per Adult, incl copy of DL, 2 recent pay stubs. Qual: Income 3 times the Rent, Credit Score of 600+, Good Rental History and No Criminal History. Pets case by case. No Aggressive Breeds. Client or Agent confirm Schls, Rm Sz.