1420 Woodfern Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:05 AM

1420 Woodfern Drive

1420 Woodfern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Woodfern Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute and READY for new Tenants. Custom touches throughout. Ceramic Tile Floor with designer inlay, Granite in Kitchen and Baths, Beautiful Cabinetry, Real Wood stained Doors and Crown Molding. Easy Care Wood Like Vinyl Flooring in Bedrooms. Soft neutral Designer Paints. Ceiling Fans. Spacious closets. Large Covered Patio. Storage Bldg. One Car garage. Washer and Dryer area in garage. Great Location, and close proximity to Shopping, Entertainment and Highways. Must See. App Fee $50 Per Adult, incl copy of DL, 2 recent pay stubs. Qual: Income 3 times the Rent, Credit Score of 600+, Good Rental History and No Criminal History. Pets case by case. No Aggressive Breeds. Client or Agent confirm Schls, Rm Sz.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Woodfern Drive have any available units?
1420 Woodfern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Woodfern Drive have?
Some of 1420 Woodfern Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Woodfern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Woodfern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Woodfern Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Woodfern Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Woodfern Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Woodfern Drive offers parking.
Does 1420 Woodfern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 Woodfern Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Woodfern Drive have a pool?
No, 1420 Woodfern Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Woodfern Drive have accessible units?
No, 1420 Woodfern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Woodfern Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Woodfern Drive has units with dishwashers.

