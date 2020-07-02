All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:21 PM

1419 Forest Valley Drive

1419 Forest Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Forest Valley Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 4/2 has been completely renovated to include custom 2 tone paint, upgraded carpeting in all bedrooms, wood like plank flooring in living and kitchen, newer plumbing and light fixtures. The kitchen is complete with fresh white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances as well as a beautiful oversized window over the sink. The living area is large enough for oversize furniture and features beautiful french doors that both open up to allow both indoor and outdoor entertaining. The large fenced backyard features a built in tree house complete with slide.
Touch up paint to be completed prior to move in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Forest Valley Drive have any available units?
1419 Forest Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Forest Valley Drive have?
Some of 1419 Forest Valley Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Forest Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Forest Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Forest Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Forest Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Forest Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 1419 Forest Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1419 Forest Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Forest Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Forest Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1419 Forest Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Forest Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1419 Forest Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Forest Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Forest Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

