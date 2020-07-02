1419 Forest Valley Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous 4/2 has been completely renovated to include custom 2 tone paint, upgraded carpeting in all bedrooms, wood like plank flooring in living and kitchen, newer plumbing and light fixtures. The kitchen is complete with fresh white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances as well as a beautiful oversized window over the sink. The living area is large enough for oversize furniture and features beautiful french doors that both open up to allow both indoor and outdoor entertaining. The large fenced backyard features a built in tree house complete with slide.

Touch up paint to be completed prior to move in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.