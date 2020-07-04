All apartments in Arlington
1413 Marydale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1413 Marydale Drive

1413 Marydale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Marydale Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Charming two bedroom home near Fielder & Park Row. Kitchen features a refrigerator and large stainless range. New vinyl plank floors. Washer/dryer connections are in the garage. Oversized fenced back yard with a covered patio and walkway to the garage. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. Two dogs under 30 lbs only. This home does not accept Housing Assistance.
After viewing, apply online at: www.frontlineproperty.com
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/612780
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Marydale Drive have any available units?
1413 Marydale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Marydale Drive have?
Some of 1413 Marydale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Marydale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Marydale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Marydale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Marydale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Marydale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Marydale Drive offers parking.
Does 1413 Marydale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Marydale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Marydale Drive have a pool?
No, 1413 Marydale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Marydale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1413 Marydale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Marydale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Marydale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

