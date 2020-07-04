1413 Marydale Drive

Amenities
Charming two bedroom home near Fielder & Park Row. Kitchen features a refrigerator and large stainless range. New vinyl plank floors. Washer/dryer connections are in the garage. Oversized fenced back yard with a covered patio and walkway to the garage. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. Two dogs under 30 lbs only. This home does not accept Housing Assistance.
After viewing, apply online at: www.frontlineproperty.com
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/612780
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.