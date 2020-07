Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious home , with 1744 square feet. Master bedroom is separate from two other bedrooms. Master has a over sized Master Bathroom with separate shower and large walk in closet. All hard surface flooring in home, large covered patio in back of home.Tenant supplies there own refrigerator, up to two small pet under 15 lbs allowed.

Not accepting housing voucher.