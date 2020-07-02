All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1407 Legget Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1407 Legget Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1407 Legget Street

1407 Legget Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1407 Legget Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Oakbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You will love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with many upgrades. Beautiful wood flooring greets you as you enter the living room, large corner fireplace is the focal point of this great living space. Fully remodeled bathrooms, neural paint and much more. No pets.
No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1395.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Legget Street have any available units?
1407 Legget Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1407 Legget Street currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Legget Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Legget Street pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Legget Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1407 Legget Street offer parking?
No, 1407 Legget Street does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Legget Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Legget Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Legget Street have a pool?
No, 1407 Legget Street does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Legget Street have accessible units?
No, 1407 Legget Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Legget Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Legget Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Legget Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Legget Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center