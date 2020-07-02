1407 Legget Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

You will love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with many upgrades. Beautiful wood flooring greets you as you enter the living room, large corner fireplace is the focal point of this great living space. Fully remodeled bathrooms, neural paint and much more. No pets.

No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1395.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.