All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1404 Navaho Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1404 Navaho Street
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:42 PM

1404 Navaho Street

1404 Navaho Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1404 Navaho Street, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Rare find in Indian Hills! 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths in sought after and quiet neighborhood. Open and bright this spacious home is ready for new tenants. 2 living and Dining areas. Beautiful brick fireplace with built in bookshelves on either side. Kitchen is open to living areas with tons of cabinet and counter space. Guest bedroom with full bath downstairs. Master bedroom with en suite and with 2 closets. Large backyard. Conveniently location right off 30 near shopping, retail, restaurants, Cowboys Stadium and Globe Life Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Navaho Street have any available units?
1404 Navaho Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Navaho Street have?
Some of 1404 Navaho Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Navaho Street currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Navaho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Navaho Street pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Navaho Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1404 Navaho Street offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Navaho Street offers parking.
Does 1404 Navaho Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Navaho Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Navaho Street have a pool?
No, 1404 Navaho Street does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Navaho Street have accessible units?
No, 1404 Navaho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Navaho Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Navaho Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center