1404 Navaho Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Rare find in Indian Hills! 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths in sought after and quiet neighborhood. Open and bright this spacious home is ready for new tenants. 2 living and Dining areas. Beautiful brick fireplace with built in bookshelves on either side. Kitchen is open to living areas with tons of cabinet and counter space. Guest bedroom with full bath downstairs. Master bedroom with en suite and with 2 closets. Large backyard. Conveniently location right off 30 near shopping, retail, restaurants, Cowboys Stadium and Globe Life Park.