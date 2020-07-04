All apartments in Arlington
1316 Apache Street
1316 Apache Street

1316 Apache Street · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Apache Street, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
*OPEN HOUSE 9-22 FROM 1-3* Stunning updated 4-2-2 in highly desirable Indian Hills subdivision. With an open concept floor plan, kitchen is easily accessible to both the dining area as well as the massive secondary living area complete with a renovated bar, floor to ceiling decorative fireplace, built in desk and bookshelves, complete with new upgraded carpeting. Off this secondary living area is a large covered porch perfect for entertaining within the fenced backyard. The light and bright kitchen features fresh white custom cabinets, granite like countertops, new appliances and plumbing fixtures. With four bedrooms, two full baths, two living areas, and ample entertaining space, this gem won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Apache Street have any available units?
1316 Apache Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Apache Street have?
Some of 1316 Apache Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Apache Street currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Apache Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Apache Street pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Apache Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1316 Apache Street offer parking?
No, 1316 Apache Street does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Apache Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Apache Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Apache Street have a pool?
No, 1316 Apache Street does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Apache Street have accessible units?
No, 1316 Apache Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Apache Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Apache Street has units with dishwashers.

