1316 Apache Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

*OPEN HOUSE 9-22 FROM 1-3* Stunning updated 4-2-2 in highly desirable Indian Hills subdivision. With an open concept floor plan, kitchen is easily accessible to both the dining area as well as the massive secondary living area complete with a renovated bar, floor to ceiling decorative fireplace, built in desk and bookshelves, complete with new upgraded carpeting. Off this secondary living area is a large covered porch perfect for entertaining within the fenced backyard. The light and bright kitchen features fresh white custom cabinets, granite like countertops, new appliances and plumbing fixtures. With four bedrooms, two full baths, two living areas, and ample entertaining space, this gem won't last long!