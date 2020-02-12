All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1312 W 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1312 W 2nd Street
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:47 AM

1312 W 2nd Street

1312 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1312 West 2nd Street, Arlington, TX 76013
Vellenga Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unique kitch property on almost 1 full acre in the heart of 76013, walkable to UTA campus and so close to the Entertainment District. One of a kind property that features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large living rooms in the inviting layout. Natural light is abundant overlooking the property. Plenty of parking with a circle drive in front of the home with 2 entrances to the home. The large backyard provides plenty of room to entertain, run, throw and play games or just enjoy the peaceful scenery while sitting on the open patio. Apply at frontrec .com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 W 2nd Street have any available units?
1312 W 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 W 2nd Street have?
Some of 1312 W 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 W 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1312 W 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 W 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1312 W 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1312 W 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1312 W 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 1312 W 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 W 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 W 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1312 W 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1312 W 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1312 W 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 W 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 W 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center