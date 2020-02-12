1312 W 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unique kitch property on almost 1 full acre in the heart of 76013, walkable to UTA campus and so close to the Entertainment District. One of a kind property that features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large living rooms in the inviting layout. Natural light is abundant overlooking the property. Plenty of parking with a circle drive in front of the home with 2 entrances to the home. The large backyard provides plenty of room to entertain, run, throw and play games or just enjoy the peaceful scenery while sitting on the open patio. Apply at frontrec .com