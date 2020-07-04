All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1309 San Marcos Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1309 San Marcos Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:43 PM

1309 San Marcos Drive

1309 San Marcos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1309 San Marcos Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North Arlington home with recently updated HVAC system and duct work * c-tile in kitchen, eating area, utility, entry and baths - laminate in all other rooms * Ceiling fans in all bedrooms * Large kitchen with tile backsplash, large breakfast bar and double ovens * Spacious living area with wood burning fireplace, built-in shelves and vaulted ceiling * 22ft x 14ft covered patio. The roof of the storage building leaks and will not be available to the tenants to store items in.
ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YRS OLD MUST FILL OUT AN APPLICATION * INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO APPLY CAN BE FOUND IN DOCUMENT STORAGE *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 San Marcos Drive have any available units?
1309 San Marcos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 San Marcos Drive have?
Some of 1309 San Marcos Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 San Marcos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 San Marcos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 San Marcos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1309 San Marcos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1309 San Marcos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1309 San Marcos Drive offers parking.
Does 1309 San Marcos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 San Marcos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 San Marcos Drive have a pool?
No, 1309 San Marcos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1309 San Marcos Drive have accessible units?
No, 1309 San Marcos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 San Marcos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 San Marcos Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center