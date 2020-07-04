1309 San Marcos Drive

Amenities

North Arlington home with recently updated HVAC system and duct work * c-tile in kitchen, eating area, utility, entry and baths - laminate in all other rooms * Ceiling fans in all bedrooms * Large kitchen with tile backsplash, large breakfast bar and double ovens * Spacious living area with wood burning fireplace, built-in shelves and vaulted ceiling * 22ft x 14ft covered patio. The roof of the storage building leaks and will not be available to the tenants to store items in.

