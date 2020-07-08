1307 Boardwalk Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LUXURY Sought after Park Place addn.N Arlington. Totally updated 3-2.5-2 contemporary home.Tall vaulted ceilings, light and bright.New flooring, New kitchen appliances, new lighting fixtures,ceiling fans with remote control in every room, new HVAC , gas heat. New roof & gutters & front landscaping. Generous size bedrooms, ALL 1st level. Garden style master bath his and hers closets, separate tub & aquarium style shower. Large spacious breakfast room & breakfast bar, a formal dining room, entertainment bar, and a private office. Large fenced in gated backyard. Minutes from I-30, 360, 20 min from DFW AP,A short distance to both DFW CBDs 1.5 miles N of the Entertainment district. Walk to grocery and restaurants.