Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1307 Boardwalk Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:50 AM

1307 Boardwalk Street

1307 Boardwalk St · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Boardwalk St, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LUXURY Sought after Park Place addn.N Arlington. Totally updated 3-2.5-2 contemporary home.Tall vaulted ceilings, light and bright.New flooring, New kitchen appliances, new lighting fixtures,ceiling fans with remote control in every room, new HVAC , gas heat. New roof & gutters & front landscaping. Generous size bedrooms, ALL 1st level. Garden style master bath his and hers closets, separate tub & aquarium style shower. Large spacious breakfast room & breakfast bar, a formal dining room, entertainment bar, and a private office. Large fenced in gated backyard. Minutes from I-30, 360, 20 min from DFW AP,A short distance to both DFW CBDs 1.5 miles N of the Entertainment district. Walk to grocery and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Boardwalk Street have any available units?
1307 Boardwalk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Boardwalk Street have?
Some of 1307 Boardwalk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Boardwalk Street currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Boardwalk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Boardwalk Street pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Boardwalk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1307 Boardwalk Street offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Boardwalk Street offers parking.
Does 1307 Boardwalk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 Boardwalk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Boardwalk Street have a pool?
No, 1307 Boardwalk Street does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Boardwalk Street have accessible units?
No, 1307 Boardwalk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Boardwalk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Boardwalk Street has units with dishwashers.

